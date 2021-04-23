Oddz Price Down 32% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $14.58 million and $1.49 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00276563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,160.63 or 0.99873506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00637545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.01015713 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

