ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.81 million and $6,141.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.47 or 1.00022314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00129490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

