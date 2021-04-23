Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

