Offshift Achieves Market Cap of $7.38 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004927 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $188,054.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,576.57 or 0.99924691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00038846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00131124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

