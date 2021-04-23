OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.39

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 8238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

