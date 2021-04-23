OIN Finance Market Capitalization Hits $10.45 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00091847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.66 or 0.00692151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.02 or 0.08255938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

