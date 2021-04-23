OIN Finance (OIN) Market Cap Reaches $9.21 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. OIN Finance has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 42.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00068013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.76 or 0.07852143 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

