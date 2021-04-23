OKB Hits Market Cap of $977.29 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. OKB has a market cap of $977.29 million and approximately $451.44 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.29 or 0.00032327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00667370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.21 or 0.07859832 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.