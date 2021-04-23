Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $316.00 at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $274.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -142.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $145.58 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.