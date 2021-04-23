Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $250.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

