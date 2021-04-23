Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $250.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.