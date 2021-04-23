OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,521 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,783,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

