OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 35,755 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 33,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

