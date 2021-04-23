OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up about 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.12% of CarMax worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,760. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

