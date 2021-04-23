OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 32,312 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

