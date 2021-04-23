OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.42. 35,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,142. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

