OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.99. 58,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

