OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,345. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

