OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,561. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.