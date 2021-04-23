OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,191. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

