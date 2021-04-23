OLD National Bancorp IN Has $10.70 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $281.93. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average of $278.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.76 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

