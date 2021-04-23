OLD National Bancorp IN Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 270.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,219 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

VTWO stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

