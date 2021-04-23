OLD National Bancorp IN Has $16.59 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $265.76. 7,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.69. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $265.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.