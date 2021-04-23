OLD National Bancorp IN Has $19.21 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $878,514,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.65. 66,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

