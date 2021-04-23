OLD National Bancorp IN Has $26.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 111,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

