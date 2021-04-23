OLD National Bancorp IN Has $29.64 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,350 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.93% of Old National Bancorp worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.13. 8,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,060. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.