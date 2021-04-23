OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,875,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,361. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

