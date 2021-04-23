OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 374,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

