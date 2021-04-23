OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,601,290 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82.

