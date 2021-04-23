OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. 96,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,492. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

