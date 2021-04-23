OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 174,218 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,218 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

