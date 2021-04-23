OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 87,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

