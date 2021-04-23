OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 172.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.66. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.55 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

