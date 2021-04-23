OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 10,148 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.07% of Albemarle worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.63. 12,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

