OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 11,097 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

