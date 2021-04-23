OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 12,038 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

