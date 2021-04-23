OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 14,785 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,407,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.74 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

