OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,802 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.59. 55,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $256.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

