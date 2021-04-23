OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 19,108 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,108 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 154,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,213,822. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98. The company has a market cap of $612.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

