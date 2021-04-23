OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,033 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $417.81. 230,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.41 and a 200 day moving average of $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

