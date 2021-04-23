OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,196 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,344. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $190.19 and a one year high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

