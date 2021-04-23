OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $99.08. 29,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

