OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,208. The company has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 190.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.16.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

