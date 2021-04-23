Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

