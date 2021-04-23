Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.
Shares of OLN stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.
Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
