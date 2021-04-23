Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OLO.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. OLO has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

