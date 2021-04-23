Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

