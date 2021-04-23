Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Omni has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $10.34 or 0.00020745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.40 or 0.00466215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,197 coins and its circulating supply is 562,881 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.