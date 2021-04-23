Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Omnicell worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $137.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

