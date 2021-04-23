Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

