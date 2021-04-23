Omnitude Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $254,827.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $254,827.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00669998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.77 or 0.08191890 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

