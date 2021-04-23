ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 56,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

